Shirley Ballas, Kathy Burke and Rylan Clark-Neal pose with a coffee

Shirley Ballas, Kathy Burke and Rylan Clark-Neal have been captured on camera to support the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning charity event.

Shirley Ballas, Kathy Burke and Rylan Clark-Neal have been captured on camera to support the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning charity event.

Photographer Rankin has taken celebrity “mug shots” of stars supporting Macmillan Cancer Support’s flagship annual fundraiser.

Boy George, comedian Joe Lycett, and actress Faye Brookes are also in the gallery of striking black and white images.

TV presenter Clark-Neal said: “You don’t even have to like coffee. It’s just a great chance for you and your mates to get together and have a drink, a bit of cake and raise some money for a fantastic cause.”

Boy George said: “I don’t think there is anybody in the world that hasn’t been affected by cancer in one way or another, so this is a wonderful thing to be part of.”

Boy George has been photographed by Rankin (Rankin/Macmillan)

Strictly Come Dancing head judge Ballas said: “I’m supporting Macmillan Cancer Support’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning because last year my mother was diagnosed with colon cancer and I just want to be there for everybody and support the charity by helping raise awareness and money towards magnificent nurses and incredible services.

Shirley Ballas in the Rankin photoshoot (Rankin/Macmillan)

“I plan on getting a band to play at my coffee morning and hopefully have someone from Macmillan come and talk about the charity.”

Macmillan’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning will take place on September 27.

Kathy Burke has been photographed by Rankin (Rankin/Macmillan)

The annual event sees more than 200,000 people take part in a day “dedicated to cuppas and cakes.”

Money raised from donations goes towards funding services like Macmillan’s financial guides, cancer nurses, support workers and other health professionals, to help ensure people with cancer receive physical, emotional and financial support.

Information can be found at www.macmillan.org.uk/coffee

PA Media