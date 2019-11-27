Shirley Ballas ‘frustrated to bits’ as home floods

Shirley Ballas said she was “absolutely frustrated to bits” as she shared a video of herself dripping wet after a flood at her home.

The Strictly Come Dancing judge said on Instagram that it was the fourth time there had been a leak.

She told her 154,000 followers on the platform: “So when you wake up in the morning, you haven’t had the best night’s sleep, you’re exhausted, and you get the same leak in the house that you’ve had three times already that’s supposed to be fixed and your whole dressing room is swimming in water and your curtains are ruined and your makeup is a mess and still you have the leak.”

She went on: “I mean what do you do?

“I’ve got the towels down. I’m paddling in it and it’s been a little bit frustrating to say that this house was renovated from scratch.

“It cost me an arm and a leg – and trust me it was an arm and a leg – and builders, builders, builders, what can one say?”

“I’m just absolutely frustrated to bits this morning, so that’s another side you can see of me today is dealing with that and builders,” she added.

“It’s just a mess. I hope everybody has a little bit better start to the day than me.”

In a second video, Ballas said a shower door had fallen off and hurt her 82-year-old mother’s toe.

Sharing a clip showing the shower door leaning up against a window, Ballas said: “My mums toe by the way went black. The door fell off as she was getting out of the bath.

“It’s a good job @danieltayloresq I where home ,, she’s 82 it could have seriously injured her. No one came around to fix or check if she was ok thoughts ?? #renovations #yourexperience #builders.”

PA Media