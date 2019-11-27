Shirley Ballas ‘frustrated to bits’ as home floods
The Strictly judge said the leak has occurred many times.
Shirley Ballas said she was “absolutely frustrated to bits” as she shared a video of herself dripping wet after a flood at her home.
The Strictly Come Dancing judge said on Instagram that it was the fourth time there had been a leak.
She told her 154,000 followers on the platform: “So when you wake up in the morning, you haven’t had the best night’s sleep, you’re exhausted, and you get the same leak in the house that you’ve had three times already that’s supposed to be fixed and your whole dressing room is swimming in water and your curtains are ruined and your makeup is a mess and still you have the leak.”
When you wake up and the leak is still there and your swimming in water It's soo frustrating when you have paid sooo much for renovations and still so many things are not right. You wake up and you are swimming in water and now you are an hour late for work. Mop up is what I'm doing. Make up swimming in it too. How is your day going. Any one doing building g work. Send me your stories. Have a better start to your day than me.
She went on: “I mean what do you do?
“I’ve got the towels down. I’m paddling in it and it’s been a little bit frustrating to say that this house was renovated from scratch.
“It cost me an arm and a leg – and trust me it was an arm and a leg – and builders, builders, builders, what can one say?”
“I’m just absolutely frustrated to bits this morning, so that’s another side you can see of me today is dealing with that and builders,” she added.
“It’s just a mess. I hope everybody has a little bit better start to the day than me.”
In a second video, Ballas said a shower door had fallen off and hurt her 82-year-old mother’s toe.
Totally frustrated this morning now hour half late. Having to move things. Try to find different makeup for my cancer benefit this evening. As all my makeup is WET. Floors wet ,,, curtains wet. So many stories to tell here about my experience. Tell me yours ?? My mums toe by the way went black. The door fell off as she was getting out of the bath. It's a good job @danieltayloresq I where home ,, she's 82 it could have seriously injured her. No one came around to fix or check if she was ok thoughts ??
Sharing a clip showing the shower door leaning up against a window, Ballas said: “My mums toe by the way went black. The door fell off as she was getting out of the bath.
“It’s a good job @danieltayloresq I where home ,, she’s 82 it could have seriously injured her. No one came around to fix or check if she was ok thoughts ?? #renovations #yourexperience #builders.”
