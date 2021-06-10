Sheridan Smith to narrate ‘sleep stories’ for streaming service Now

Award-winning actress Sheridan Smith will narrate a series of ‘sleep stories’ for streaming service Now (Now/PA)

The roughly 15-minute stories are inspired by TV hits including Game Of Thrones and Riviera and are designed to help listeners drift off, according to Now.

The service, which has teamed up with The Sleep Charity, said research suggested people were struggling to sleep over concerns linked to the pandemic.

Smith, whose TV roles include Mrs Biggs, Cilla and The C Word, said: “I know it’s been a tough year, and the last thing we need is a bad night’s sleep.

“I can’t wait to be the voice that soothes you to dreamland – I’m truly honoured to join you all in your bedrooms. I hope you enjoy these enigmatic stories.”

The five stories include A Walk Beyond The Wall, which is inspired by Game Of Thrones.

It will transport listeners “from the lush green landscapes of Northern Ireland right through to the natural glacial beauty of Iceland”, Now said.

Return To Home Turf is inspired by Premier League football while Discover The Magic Of Oxford is inspired by fantasy series A Discovery Of Witches.

And Into The Secret Garden, inspired by The Secret Garden, will bring listeners into “a magical world, where well-loved rose bushes have been nurtured to produce the most beautiful blooms”, according to Now.