Sheridan Smith ‘overwhelmed with love’ after giving birth

Sheridan Smith has given birth (Matt Crossick/PA)

Sheridan Smith has revealed that she has given birth to a baby boy.

The actress, 38, said that she and fiance Jamie Horn are “completely overwhelmed with love” following the birth.

She tweeted to tell fans that “our little man has arrived”.

Our little man has arrived! We are both completely overwhelmed with love 💙 pic.twitter.com/ImJAPe1Zsx — Sheridan Smith (@Sheridansmith1) May 9, 2020

She posted the message alongside a photo of her son holding on to one of her fingers.

Smith revealed the gender of her baby to fans in November.

Last week she said that she felt “lucky” to be pregnant during the pandemic, adding that it gives her life “focus”.

Smith has starred in ITV lockdown drama Isolation Stories, where she played a heavily pregnant woman who faces childbirth alone.

Her episode, entitled Mel, was filmed by insurance broker Horn.

Smith is also known for her roles in dramas such as Mrs Biggs and Cilla and for her work on stage in Legally Blonde and Funny Girl.

Famous faces including broadcasters Steph McGovern and Stacey Dooley, football pundit Gary Lineker and actress Michelle Hardwick shared messages with Smith on social media after she announced the news.

McGovern wrote: “Congratulations! So pleased for you both.

“Love to all three of you.”

Lineker said: “Congratulations to you both.”

Hardwick described the birth as “gorgeous news”.

