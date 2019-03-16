Sheridan Smith: Mike Thalassitis’ death should be a wake up call

Sheridan Smith has said the death of former Love Island contestant Mike Thalassitis should be a “massive wake up call”.

Writing on Twitter, the Cleaning Up star, 37, said she had been left feeling ill by the news of the reality star’s death.

The Bafta award-winner asked fans to reach out to their friends, even those who might outwardly appear confident and happy.

This should be a massive wake up call, I feel sick, reach out, sometimes to the most confident friend 🙏🏼 we can only learn & try to change 🙏🏼❤️ https://t.co/L2fsYx1d6A — Sheridan Smith (@Sheridansmith1) March 16, 2019

“This should be a massive wake up call,” she said.

“I feel sick, reach out, sometimes to the most confident friend. We can only learn & try to change.”

Smith has spoken about her experience of mental illness. She suffered a breakdown following the death of her father Colin from cancer in 2016.

Thalassitis, a semi-professional footballer, died on Friday, his management confirmed.

Press Association