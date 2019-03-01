Sheridan Smith has said the “sanctuary” of her farm outside London helped her recover from years spent partying.

Sheridan Smith: Gone are the days of me falling out of the Groucho Club at 3am

The Cleaning Up star said she had lost the urge to be out all night, preferring instead to stay in with her fiance, Jamie Horn.

The 37-year-old actress, from Lincolnshire, told the Daily Mail she was more likely to be found in bed by 8pm than out on the town, adding that her new lifestyle had helped her return to “sanity”.

The news is out! #Josephsback and will be narrated by BAFTA and Olivier Award-winning @SheridanSmith1! 🌈



Go, Go, Go and get your tickets to the brand new production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at @LondonPalladium in June 2019: https://t.co/N2XteoyjKo pic.twitter.com/jEGpCQDE0H — Joseph the Musical (@JosephMusical) February 28, 2019

She said: “I’m often in bed by eight. Most importantly, my sanity has returned.

“Me and my fella have turned into a bit of a grandma and granddad.

“We get up really early. We feed the donkeys, then go feed the pigs.

“Sometimes I’ll take the horses out and go hacking. It’s so different from what I used to get up to a couple of years ago.”

Sheridan Smith will return to the West End this summer (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Smith will return to the West End in summer, as the narrator of a new production of Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

She described her farm outside London as a “sanctuary”.

“Gone are the days of me falling out of the Groucho Club at three in the morning,” she said.

“I feel that it’s my little sanctuary, away from the madness.”

Press Association