‘She was too young to die’ – Kathryn Thomas pays tribute to former Operation Transformation leader Sarah O’Callaghan following her death

RTÉ presenter Kathryn Thomas has paid tribute to former Operation Transformation leader Sarah O’Callaghan after she passed away following a long battle with cancer.

The Cavan woman, who was in her early 30s, participated in the show after being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 shortly after returning from her honeymoon.

Taking to Instagram today, Kathryn said: "We lost an amazing girl, Sarah O'Callaghan, she was a leader on Operation Transformation back in 2018.

“She lost a long battle with cancer on Tuesday and it floored us, to be honest.

"We were on set this weekend and it was difficult, it was very difficult.

"She was just a brilliant, brilliant person, a great fighter and a great mother. She was too young to die."

Ms O’Callaghan said she participated in the show in an effort to lose the weight she put on during her treatment.

Speaking on the show at the time, Ms O’Callaghan said: "It was just after I got sick that I felt that it gave me the comfort that no one else could give me and I just found that, that was my way.

"If I was happy, I would eat; if I was sad, I would eat; if we were celebrating something, I would eat so my mind just completely overtook and then I'd feel worse about myself and then I'd eat.”

Reflecting on the tragic news, Kathryn highlighted how important it is that we have our health, particularly in the midst of a public health crisis.

"I can't help but think over the last week how if we have our health, we have everything.

“All those emotions of feeling tired and frustrated are normal but if we have our health and are able to get out for a walk or a run, we have everything.

"I hope February is going to bring light and laughter and plans and excitement for whatever is coming down the track,” she added.

Kathryn also confirmed that this week’s episode of Operation Transformation will be featuring a tribute to the young mother after receiving permission from her family.

Ms O’Callaghan is survived by her husband Gary, daughter Amelia, parents Karl and Iris and brother Karl.

