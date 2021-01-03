'She had a very forensic mind and a fierce intelligence and she was a stunning broadcaster' - Marian Richardson on Marian Finucane

When Marian Finucane died in her sleep last January at the age of 69, the Irish nation was in shock. They had lost a broadcasting legend. No longer would they hear that deep, warm voice opening her weekend radio show with: "Hello there, and a very good morning to you."

She had just returned from India with her husband John Clarke. They had travelled there for a five-day wedding. Before the trip, Marian had a procedure on her heart and the results weren't good. She had arrhythmia - an irregular heartbeat.

"She wasn't in the greatest of health but she was determined to go to that wedding," says her friend and former RTÉ colleague, producer Hilary Orpen. "She had bought the most gorgeous clothes for it. I got emails from her when she was in India. She said that it was absolutely splendid, and the people were lovely but she was so tired. I miss her every day."

In the early 1970s, Hilary and Marian had worked together in RTÉ on the groundbreaking radio show Women Today, which Marian presented.

Expand Close Marian Finucane in RTÉ’s telephone switchroom in May 1979. Picture by Eve Holmes / Facebook

"We became very close friends, right up to the end. I think she trusted me, and it was the same for me. You could tell her anything and it wouldn't go beyond," Hilary adds. "After her Saturday programme, she'd usually come up to me and we'd have lunch and a long chat. She was always good fun. She was a very thoughtful interviewer and a very warm human being. She really liked people."

In 1995, they travelled together to China to make a TV programme about an International Women's Conference in Beijing. A few days prior to the conference, they visited a remote part of Guilin Province known for its cormorant fishermen.

"On a boat with hundreds of Chinese passengers, we watched the fishermen and cormorants at work. Marian thought it was perfect: peace and tranquillity, and above all, anonymity. No sooner had she expressed this thought than a cry went up from the back of the boat. 'There's Marian Finucane!' A small group of Irish people were on board and had spotted Marian. They rushed forward and surrounded her.

"This was the last thing she had hoped for but she sat with the Irish group for the rest of the trip, chatting and answering questions, one of the favourites being 'What is Gay Byrne really like?'

"Even in remotest China, Marian could not be anonymous."

For 45 years, Marian Finucane was a public figure. She broadcast on television and radio - The Women's Programme, Liveline and Crimeline, to name but a few. Irish people opened up to her and felt like they knew her.

Expand Close Marian with her husband John Clarke after they were married at the Dublin Registry Office in 2015. Photo: Frank McGrath / Facebook

But former RTÉ producer and close friend Clare Duignan points out, "If you go through the archives, there is actually very little on her. She was very private."

Marian was born in Dublin, the daughter of a teacher and a garda. Her father died when she was 12 and her mother was left to rear five children, of whom Marian was the youngest. She went to Scoil Chaitríona, a Gaelscoil, then on Eccles Street, and she credited the progressive intellectual Dominican nuns there with encouraging her to question everything. Instead of expecting the girls to get married and have babies, they told them that they could be anything they wanted to be.

Her mother thought that she was too young to go to college at 16 and needed a little taming, so she was sent from home in Glasnevin to St Louis boarding school in Monaghan. These nuns didn't impress her as much. Once when she had sneaked into the locked library to read a book, she was confronted by a nun who said, "Marian Finucane, your mother has paid good money for you to get an education here, not to be reading books."

She went to Bolton Street to study architecture, and worked for Arthur Gibney and Partners, one of the leading firms of the day, for a short period. Then, in her early 20s, she got a job as a continuity announcer in RTÉ with the hope of becoming a journalist. That was where commentator and former RTÉ producer Eoghan Harris spotted her talent.

"I loved her voice and thought her sharpness and attractive looks would make her an ideal TV presenter," he says. "She was thrilled when I asked her to co-present, with Tom McGurk, a weekly television book and media programme called Paperchase. She was a hit from the start."

But the show was dropped. "After one season the show was dropped on the eve of summer in one of those irrational RTÉ shuffles," says Harris. "I thought she had a natural radio voice and I advised her to get a slot on a radio show, and she did. She never looked back. Her subsequent radio success was no surprise to me as she had a unique radio voice - deep, warm and mellow with a seductive throatiness that reminded me of Barbara Stanwyck. It was a voice that came richly out of the radio and reverberated round a room, assuming a natural authority and compelling respect."

Expand Close Marian with Nuala O’Faolain in Nairobi in 1985 / Facebook

Marian married Larry Granville, a fellow architect, at the age of 24 but it didn't last. "We got on brilliantly but we weren't a good marriage, simple as that," she once said. Then she met John Clarke, a sheep farmer, and that was it. He was the love of her life. It was a meeting of minds and they enjoyed their country life in Co Westmeath. She once told the former editor of The Sunday Independent, Anne Harris, that she wanted to be a farmer.

In Kate O'Callaghan and Patrick Farrelly's superb documentary Marian, broadcast tomorrow night, John talks about their life together, her career and how she "always made the colours seem brighter".

John had been married before and had three children, and went on to have two more with Marian - Sinéad and Jack. Sadly, Sinéad developed leukaemia and died in 1990 aged eight. The heartache of this remained with Marian for the rest of her life.

All during her daughter's illness, Marian continued to broadcast Liveline.

"She'd leave Liveline and go to Harcourt Street Hospital to be with Sinéad," says Hilary. "I remember asking her if she felt that she could continue working. She said, 'It's my lifeline. It keeps me sane. If I think about Sinéad all the time, I wouldn't be able to function.' It wasn't the show must go on but Marian must go on. It helped her."

Sinéad died in the family home and Marian and John were grateful for the help the hospice gave them. Consequently, Marian went on to raise huge funds for the Irish Hospice Foundation, especially the children's hospice home-care programme.

Years later, after a trip to South Africa, she and John set up a charity to fund an orphanage there and to help children with Aids.

The writer Nuala O'Faolain was Sinéad's godmother. "She was her closest friend and the person who kept her sane," says Clare Duignan. "In the aftermath of Sinéad's death, Nuala would drive down from Dublin and they would walk and walk and walk."

Years later in 2018, when Nuala was dying, she did a harrowingly honest interview with Marian about facing death. Once she knew she was going to die, Nuala admitted, all the goodness had gone out of life. To do that interview, Marian said that they needed to have a table between them, as they were too close emotionally.

"Marian was a really good friend," says Clare. "If you said, 'can you give me €20,000 and drive me to Timbuktu?' She'd say, 'Grand, I'll be out in 10 minutes.' When she died, I was devastated."

They had known each other since 1978 when Marian was the presenter of a radio show that was a brainchild of Clare's - Women Today.

"We were young and trendy and we were going to change the world. She was very smart and sassy and very well informed," says Clare. "Marian used to host a Christmas lunch for all the gang of work colleagues from Women Today and the subsequent Women's Programme.

"She and John lived in a fantastic crumbling house in Mullingar called Reynalla and they were great hosts. Some of the happiest memories of my life were the parties in her house. Nuala and Nell [McCafferty, her partner and a journalist] used to sing a duet. When we ran out of things to sing, we always ended up singing hymns. We were all convent-educated girls."

"I remember hearing her reports in the late '70s," adds RTÉ producer Marian Richardson. "She was a trailblazer."

Marian Finucane won the Prix Italia broadcasting award for Abortion : The Lonely Crisis, a radio documentary in 1979, in which she accompanied an Irish woman to England where she had an abortion.

"She was a great listener and also very careful with other people's feelings," says Marian Richardson. "She was fearless and empathetic at the same time. That was a glorious and lethal combination in a broadcaster. When I was doing Playback, I always tuned in for the big interview on Saturday mornings. You never knew what was going to happen. It would all be going along very relaxed and then you'd hear her - 'Really?' questioning and suddenly you knew, wow, she's going in for the kill now. She had a very forensic mind and a fierce intelligence and she was a stunning broadcaster.

"Most presenters would go to the studio 20 minutes before their show, to settle themselves. I found it fascinating that she would sweep in at the last minute."

"Marian swept in at a minute past 11 and the show started at two minutes past 11," remembers Clare Duignan. "It was very unnerving for the guests and her team but it was very good for interviews. It caught people on the hop and they'd blurt things out, slightly rattled."

Many of her interviews became the stuff of legend. Politician Joe Jacob's bumbling reasoning for the use of iodine tablets in a nuclear disaster; Anglo-Irish bank head Sean Fitzpatrick's brazen lack of apology for the financial damage that was done; and her relentless prodding of Sinn Féin's Gerry Adams, a notoriously cagey interviewee, was a masterclass. She compared his large family with Jean McConville's and at every turn, challenged him with hard facts and atrocities.

But not everything was work. Former RTÉ radio producer Doireann Ní Bhriain has happy memories of meeting Marian in a bar at the Merriman Summer School in Co Clare. Marian loved the Irish language, the music and the culture. She was a great set dancer and she would sing The Boys of Barr na Sráide.

"She loved travel and adored being in strange places," says Doireann. "Other people would be going off to sit on a beach somewhere, and she and John would go to Syria or India. They would read about a country for six months before they set off. She had an intense curiosity about life, and she certainly lived life to the full.

"It was right that she became a figure in Irish life. She was an exceptional woman."

Marian is on RTÉ One, tomorrow at 9.35pm

Outside the RTE studio... five things about Marian

1 She was passionate about farming and agriculture and once said that she wanted to be a farmer. She and John had a farm and they even bred racehorses. Until her final days, she lived in Kilteel, Co Kildare. Country living suited her and she got on well with country people. When they lived in Reynalla House in Mullingar, they had a very good coarse fishing lake on their land and they took guests in the house. A lot of North of England fishermen would come to stay. John was a fantastic cook and was keen to cook elaborate dishes but the guests just wanted plain meals - chip butties or sausage and eggs.

2 In the early 1980s, she edited Status - an Irish news magazine for women by women. It closed after 10 issues as they didn't get the advertising revenue needed. When she asked former Sunday Independent editor Anne Harris if she would write something for it, Anne suggested an article about the conflict between fashion and feminism and how there shouldn't be a contradiction between the two. Marian turned it down and said that fashion had nothing with feminism. A few years later, Anne and Anne O'Donnell (of The Rape Crisis Centre) joined Marian on The Women's Programme on TV to talk of their love of fashion and how feminists didn't have to wear boiler-suits.

3 She adored fashion and had a very good eye for what suited her - well-cut clothes with no frills or patterns. She believed in buying one or two good-quality items and getting a lot of wear out of them. She loved hats and wore a wonderfully dramatic black one on her wedding day in 2015. She was a big fan of Irish designers - Ib Jorgensen and Thomas Wolfangel - and she loved shopping for clothes in Paris and Rome with her sister Dorothy. Tall and statuesque, she had great posture thanks to her garda father who told her that she should always walk tall.

4 She always referred to the Catholic Church as "the Roman Catholic Church". It was a clever distancing tactic. She once asked Mother Teresa why a man couldn't be the centre of the family.

5 She was an avid reader. The first met time she met future husband John, they had a heated debate about Ernest Hemingway's novels. Happiness for her was being at home reading a book. She was curious about everything. When she and John travelled, they always brought a suitcase full of books.