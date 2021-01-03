| -0.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'She had a very forensic mind and a fierce intelligence and she was a stunning broadcaster' - Marian Richardson on Marian Finucane

A year on from the loss of broadcasting legend Marian Finucane, Ciara Dwyer looks back at the life of a groundbreaking journalist, and an exceptional woman

Marian joined RTÉ in her 20s as a continuity announcer; her distinctive voice quickly brought her radio success. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand
Marian Finucane in RTÉ&rsquo;s telephone switchroom in May 1979. Picture by Eve Holmes Expand
Marian with her husband John Clarke after they were married at the Dublin Registry Office in 2015. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand
On the Women Today show with Clare Duignan in 1979. Photo: Roy Esmonde Expand
Marian receiving an award in 2008. Photo: Damien Eagers Expand
Marian with Nuala O&rsquo;Faolain in Nairobi in 1985 Expand

Close

Marian joined RTÉ in her 20s as a continuity announcer; her distinctive voice quickly brought her radio success. Photo: Tony Gavin

Marian joined RTÉ in her 20s as a continuity announcer; her distinctive voice quickly brought her radio success. Photo: Tony Gavin

Marian Finucane in RTÉ&rsquo;s telephone switchroom in May 1979. Picture by Eve Holmes

Marian Finucane in RTÉ’s telephone switchroom in May 1979. Picture by Eve Holmes

Marian with her husband John Clarke after they were married at the Dublin Registry Office in 2015. Photo: Frank McGrath

Marian with her husband John Clarke after they were married at the Dublin Registry Office in 2015. Photo: Frank McGrath

On the Women Today show with Clare Duignan in 1979. Photo: Roy Esmonde

On the Women Today show with Clare Duignan in 1979. Photo: Roy Esmonde

Marian receiving an award in 2008. Photo: Damien Eagers

Marian receiving an award in 2008. Photo: Damien Eagers

Marian with Nuala O&rsquo;Faolain in Nairobi in 1985

Marian with Nuala O’Faolain in Nairobi in 1985

/

Marian joined RTÉ in her 20s as a continuity announcer; her distinctive voice quickly brought her radio success. Photo: Tony Gavin

Ciara Dwyer

When Marian Finucane died in her sleep last January at the age of 69, the Irish nation was in shock. They had lost a broadcasting legend. No longer would they hear that deep, warm voice opening her weekend radio show with: "Hello there, and a very good morning to you."

She had just returned from India with her husband John Clarke. They had travelled there for a five-day wedding. Before the trip, Marian had a procedure on her heart and the results weren't good. She had arrhythmia - an irregular heartbeat.

"She wasn't in the greatest of health but she was determined to go to that wedding," says her friend and former RTÉ colleague, producer Hilary Orpen. "She had bought the most gorgeous clothes for it. I got emails from her when she was in India. She said that it was absolutely splendid, and the people were lovely but she was so tired. I miss her every day."

Privacy