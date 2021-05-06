Sharon Stone, Rachael Blackmore and Jim McGuiness are some of the guests lined up for this weeks The Late Late Show Pieta Darkness into Light special.

Thousands of people will rise in the early hours of Saturday morning to take part in this year’s Pieta House Darkness into Light, and The Late Late Show has a special line up of stars to support the cause.

Host Ryan Tubridy will be joined by Oscar nominated actress Sharon Stone to speak about her ties with Northern Ireland through her long friendship with late peace activist Betty Williams. Ms Stone will also speak about health battles she faced after her 2001 stroke.

Historic Grand National winner Rachael Blackmore will join Ryan Tubridy this Friday to speak about her record breaking victory in horse racing.

The 31 year old was the first ever female jockey to win the Grand National, as well as breaking numerous other records this year.

Jim McGuiness, All Ireland Winning player and manager will join Ryan to discuss swapping football for soccer. Ten years on, Mr McGuiness will chat to Ryan about life lessons learned along the way while coaching in China, Scotland and the US.

Irish country music star Sandy Kelly will be joined by her niece, Sandie Ellis, as the pair speak candidly for the first time about the tragic death of Sandy’s sister Barabara.

In Aid of Pieta House, Westmeath GAA star and former AFL player Ray Connellan, spoken word artist Malaki, and ultra-marathon runner Conor O'Keeffe will speak about their personal experiences with mental health pressures.

A special musical performance is expected from the Pillow Queens as they perform a rendition of The Cranberries single When You’re Gone.

Pieta clinical manager Leigh Kenny will be telling viewers why the suicide prevention charity's services are in demand now more.

The show will raise funds for this year’s Pieta House Darkness into Light in aid of suicide prevention. As people cannot gather in usual Darkness into Light venues, the organisation is asking people to wear their yellow t-shirts and take part in the event at a location and time that suits them.