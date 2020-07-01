Sharon D Clarke to star in NHS monologue written by Bernardine Evaristo

Sharon D Clarke is set to star in a new theatre performance about the NHS written by Booker Prize-winning author Bernardine Evaristo.

Her performance of the First, Do No Harm monologue will be streamed online for free by the Old Vic theatre.

The monologue will air on July 5 to coincide with the 72nd birthday of the NHS.

Bernardine Evaristo said writing the monologue made her appreciate the NHS (Hamish Hamilton/PA)

Bernardine Evaristo said writing the monologue made her appreciate the NHS (Hamish Hamilton/PA)

Evaristo said: “I welcomed the challenge of writing about the NHS, hugely enjoyed working with the team behind it, and love the casting of Sharon D Clarke, whose amazing career I have followed for decades.

“Writing about the NHS made me reflect very deeply on what an incredible asset it is for us in Britain.

“Long may it look after our health care!”

The Old Vic commissioned a series of monologues on the NHS in 2018 to mark the 70th anniversary of the health service.

They are being curated by writer and actress Lolita Chakrabarti and director and actor Adrian Lester.

Next year the Old Vic is set to put on a “major” celebration of the NHS which tells the story of its inception through to the present day, according to a statement from the theatre.

