Sex symbol? That’s a bit worrying’ – RTÉ’s Marty Whelan on love, Eurovision and the Late Late Show
Kirsty Blake Knox
For close to a quarter of a century, broadcaster Marty Whelan has been bringing us his Eurovision musings from high up in a continuity box.
Latest Entertainment
Canadian folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot dies aged 84
In pictures: The Met Gala 2023
Rihanna stuns Met Gala crowds with extravagant bridal look inspired by Chanel
Rihanna, Serena Williams, Karlie Kloss show off pregnancies at the Met Gala
Karl Lagerfeld’s cat honoured at Met Gala with feline-inspired outfits
Sex symbol? That’s a bit worrying’ – RTÉ’s Marty Whelan on love, Eurovision and the Late Late Show
Florence Pugh debuts shaved head at her first ever Met Gala
Doja Cat wears feline-inspired prosthetics to first ever Met Gala
The 1,373 songs that have appeared in Eurovision finals: Key statistics
Shorter intros, more minor songs, fewer key changes: How Eurovision has evolved
Top Stories
Fitness influencer Maeve Madden: ‘One weekend we were getting married, the next we were burying daddy’
€1,750 a month and it ‘smells like s**t’: Diary of a Dublin renter
New system will see prescriptions accessed via barcodes on mobile phones and tablets
Murder at the Hilton: ‘Dee Dee’ O’Driscoll gang associates linked to hit on criminal Gary Carey
Latest NewsMore
Ukrainian defenders oust Russian forces from some positions in Bakhmut -Ukraine general
Canadian folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot dies aged 84
In pictures: The Met Gala 2023
Rihanna stuns Met Gala crowds with extravagant bridal look inspired by Chanel
Rihanna, Serena Williams, Karlie Kloss show off pregnancies at the Met Gala
Karl Lagerfeld’s cat honoured at Met Gala with feline-inspired outfits
Trial for Chris Packham’s libel claim set to begin
Amendments seeking greater transparency from processors under food regulator bill rejected by Government
Lucinda O’Sullivan’s restaurant review: ‘From the good old roast to vegan fare, Brabazon is superb’
Ask the GP: My doctor says gallstone surgery isn’t necessary, but I’m terrified of an attack