Sex and the City: Can the new show avoid the pitfalls of other disastrous TV reboots?

The cherished 90s series is returning to our screens this year. But resurrecting a much-loved classic is fraught with dangers for producers and stars alike – and the risk of ending up with a TV turkey is high

Sex and the City is set to return this year Expand

Tanya Sweeney

When it was announced this week that Sex and the City was being remade, albeit without key cast member Kim Cattrall, hardcore fans of the series mainly reacted with what can politely be called trepidation.

Without Cattrall’s Samantha Jones, it might as well be called ‘Blank and the City’, most reckoned. Others balked at the premise of Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) ‘navigating’ love and friendship in their fifties in the upcoming show, titled And Just Like That.

The two big-screen instalments absolutely soaked with cliches, bad jokes and bewildering caricatures flogged the original project to a state beyond recognition. Wasn’t that suffering enough, for us and for the show itself?

