| 11.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Session Moth Martina: ‘Nothing beats the feeling of being back in a wrestling ring’

Live wrestling returns to Dublin next month after a long hiatus. The Irish fan favourite describes why it means so much to her

Wrestler Session Moth Martina in action. Photo by John Morrissey Expand
Professional wrestler Session Moth Martina Expand

Close

Wrestler Session Moth Martina in action. Photo by John Morrissey

Wrestler Session Moth Martina in action. Photo by John Morrissey

Professional wrestler Session Moth Martina

Professional wrestler Session Moth Martina

/

Wrestler Session Moth Martina in action. Photo by John Morrissey

Session Moth Martina

Las Vegas. March 2020. I have just been signed to the massive American wrestling company Ring of Honor (RoH). I’ve made my debut on one of their pay-per-view events in front of a packed house in Baltimore, Maryland, and am getting ready for the next one. At the same time, the world around me is shutting down.

I had only a couple of ROH matches before being sent home to Ireland. I had no idea how long I would be sitting at home, longing to get back to doing what I love: wrestling.

In my early teens, I struggled to find the life path that was right for me. It seemed like all my friends had their lives planned out from a young age: go to college, get married, have kids, etc. As a young woman, I never thought my dreams of becoming a professional wrestler could ever become reality. I took a massive chance when I began training in 2011, but the training school is where I found my tribe.

Most Watched

Privacy