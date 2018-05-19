Serena Williams shows how she got ready for the royal wedding

The tennis champion got ready with a face mask and a little eyebrow shaping.

“I’m up super early, for me,” she said on Instagram.

And she even had fun combing husband Alexis Ohanian’s beard.

“My friend’s getting married. I’ve known her for so many years and I’m so happy for her.”

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on May 19, 2018 at 2:32am PDT

And beginning her make-up routine, she said: “I’m definitely shaping my brows today but not for you, just because I want to.”