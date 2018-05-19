Entertainment

Saturday 19 May 2018

Serena Williams shows how she got ready for the royal wedding

The tennis champion prepared with a face mask and eyebrow shaping.

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian were guests at the wedding (Chris Jackson/PA)
By Sherna Noah, Press Association Senior Entertainment Correspondent

Serena Williams documented her preparation for the royal wedding while paying tribute to her friend Meghan.

The tennis champion got ready with a face mask and a little eyebrow shaping.

Serena Williams (Serena Williams/Instagram)

And she even had fun combing husband Alexis Ohanian’s beard.

Alexis Ohanian (Serena Williams/Instagram)

“I’m up super early, for me,” she said on Instagram.

“My friend’s getting married. I’ve known her for so many years and I’m so happy for her.”

And beginning her make-up routine, she said: “I’m definitely shaping my brows today but not for you, just because I want to.”

But Williams was beginning the day a little tired.

“I had this amazing energy and now I’m just incredible sleepy. I didn’t go to bed until three,” she said.

