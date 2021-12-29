Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young shares fertility plans

Selling Sunset’s Heather Rae Young has said she may begin freezing her eggs from next week, as she and her husband prepare to start a family.

The reality star, 34, who married Tarek El Moussa, 40, a real estate investor and TV personality in October 2021, addressed their fertility plans in a TikTok video.

She said she hoped that by sharing her fertility process, she would help other women who had been or were in similar situations.

Expand Close Heather Rae El Moussa on TikTok (PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Heather Rae El Moussa on TikTok (PA)

Young, who can be found under Heather Rae El Moussa on TikTok, told her followers that she had just had an ultrasound so the technician could see how many follicles she had.

She said: “I have six on one side and then on the other side I have a cyst, which is fine – they just monitor it, but she cannot find any follicles on that side.

“So if we decide to move forward, we will start the process next week to get me ready for the egg freezing in January.

“Last time I did this I got six healthy eggs. So I have six on ice right now.”

I always wanted to get married but I never knew that that would be something that I could ... it just seemed like I couldn’t be a mom Heather Rae Young

She added that she had suffered with “low fertility and low egg count” in the past.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Young revealed that she had been talking about having children with her husband more.

Video of the Day

“I always wanted to get married but I never knew that that would be something that I could … it just seemed like I couldn’t be a mom. I just didn’t know,” Young said.

“And so, I’m like, ‘Well, babe, what’s one more?’ You know, our life’s already crazy and, you know, maybe. Now I know I can do it.”

El Moussa has two children from a previous relationship with 38-year-old TV personality and real estate investor Christina Haack – a daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, six.