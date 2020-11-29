Second campmate eliminated from I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

Ruthie Henshall has become the second contestant to be eliminated from I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!

The West End star, 53, was booted from the campsite at Gwrych Castle in North Wales after receiving the fewest public votes on Sunday night.

Speaking to co-hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly after leaving her campmates, she said: “It was definitely brutal but you have absolutely no control in there. You don’t know what is coming next and the rollercoaster of emotions is ridiculous.

After a show-stopping performance, @RuthieHenshall's taken her final Castle bow! That smile will definitely be missed in Camp 🤩 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/OJj1Oe2AFX — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 29, 2020

“You start thinking about things you haven’t thought about in years. You are falling from emotion to emotion. But everyone in there was so wonderful and delightful. There was a real camaraderie in there. Nothing went unnoticed when you were up or down.”

Henshall also broke down in tears as she spoke about being a single mother.

She said: “As a mother all you think about are the things you do wrong. You never think about the things you do right.

“I had a good chance to have a think and talk to the mums in here. That’s been incredible as I have been a single mum for so long.

“You’re having to be good cop, bad cop, and you are trying to figure out ho to deal with each situation and you have no idea how to deal with it.”

Paralympic gold medallist Hollie Arnold became the first to leave the castle on Friday night.

When my housemate asks me how I'm feeling before a first date #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/spvyc7Vofv — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 29, 2020

Before the eviction, the campsite faced a challenge with a twist – they would decide collectively who took part.

BBC presenter Victoria Derbyshire put herself forward, saying: “I haven’t done one on my own and I want to prove to myself that I can do it on my own.”

She faced The Critter Clink, saying she wanted to win all 12 stars for Arnold.

Her task was to make her way through a series of prison cells and collect 11 stars protected by 11 animals.

20 series of #ImACeleb and we officially welcome our first wolf! 🐺



That's another emoji ticked off the list â pic.twitter.com/2VO3QVdW0Y — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 29, 2020

In the first room she retrieved a star from the collar of a wolf who was being held by one of the castle wardens.

As she progressed through the cells she encountered toads, eels, a Burmese python and three cages full of offal which she had to rummage through.

Derbyshire won a total of nine stars, with McPartlin commenting, “You were very slow” and Donnelly adding, “Methodical”.

Despite winning a substantial dinner of octopus for the camp, Derbyshire did not feel content.

She said: “I did my best. I went as fast as I could. I hope the camp will be happy with that. I’m sure they will be. I just always think, ‘Oh you could have got more’.”

Luckily for @realshanerichie we booked the shiny slow-mo camera to capture this special moment 😂 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/nUDBxH2pm8 — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 29, 2020

Shane Richie, Beverley Callard, Giovanna Fletcher and AJ Pritchard also took on a challenge together.

They were faced with a large shield which acted as an air hockey table and were tasked with hitting pucks down the shield and into holes, scoring five out of 10.

Then Vernon Kay, Henshall, Sir Mo Farah and Derbyshire worked together on their challenge, manoeuvring balls holding keys across a wobble board, scoring seven out of 10.

“That’s probably the most difficult fairground game I’ve ever played,” said Kay.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV.

