Seann Walsh wants to ‘move on’ from Strictly kiss drama on I’m A Celebrity

Seann Walsh says he wants to “move on” after cheating with his Strictly Come Dancing partner Katya Jones.

The 36-year-old comedian said while in the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! camp that he wants the show to be a “positive experience” and is still “very sorry” for his behaviour.

In October 2018 he was pictured kissing Jones, while he was in a relationship with actress Rebecca Humphries and she was married to Neil Jones, also a Strictly dancer.

Walsh told fellow campmate Sue Cleaver on Thursday about him being on the front page of national newspapers at the time.

Expand Close Strictly Come Dancing’s Katya Jones (Ian West/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Strictly Come Dancing’s Katya Jones (Ian West/PA)

Cleaver said: “Why did that crucify you? Why did that have such an impact?”

Walsh said: “To be totally honest, my girlfriend (at the time) posted a statement and that was the end of me.”

He added: “I said sorry. I sat on (The Jonathan Ross Show) and apologised.

“I sat next to Will.i.am and Samuel L Jackson and apologised. That will forever be the weirdest moment of my life and I have to say probably the worst moment of my life.”

The 59-year-old soap actress said Walsh had been through the “wringer” since that moment and called him a “lovely lad”.

She told the Bush Telegraph: “He’s a very sensitive soul.

“I think he’s really brave and I’m glad he’s here.”

Video of the Day

Walsh told The Bush Telegraph: “That’s something in my life that I don’t want to go back to. Obviously I knew it would come up.

Expand Close Sue Cleaver said Seann Walsh had been through the ‘wringer’ (PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Sue Cleaver said Seann Walsh had been through the ‘wringer’ (PA

“They come up so naturally here. I just want to move on. It’s really nice to have people that will listen and are so lovely and wonderful.

“I just want to be clear in that I’m very sorry about what happened and I really want this to be a positive experience and it really has been. I want to come out of here and move forward.”

Elsewhere in the episode, MP Matt Hancock – who arrived in the celebrity show with Walsh on Wednesday – takes on the latest Bushtucker Trial, Tentacles of Terror, after a vote by the public.

The former health secretary and Walsh discovered when they arrived that they would be undercover moles in the main camp, and were given a series of secret missions to undertake to earn the campmates their luxury items.

On Thursday, they also have to recruit TV presenter Scarlette Douglas to get former rugby player Mike Tindall to come to the shower and remove a spider on two separate occasions.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Walsh was also told he must recruit Jill Scott and her mission was to tell Loose Women star Charlene White that she turns off her chat show as she cannot stand the moaning.

After dinner Tindall was told about the undercover moles and their missions and was given an orthopaedic pillow as a treat.

Douglas is also given a framed picture that her nieces and nephews had drawn for her, Boy George got his customised shirt from the photoshoot, and Walsh got a festival chair.

Babatunde Aleshe got a disposable camera with Polaroids, Hancock got a large blanket, Owen Warner got a mug with a photo of him and his grandparents on, and Chris Moyles got his slippers from home.

Scott asked for Sweet Caroline to be played and everyone joined in, White got a photo of her kids and became emotional, and Cleaver got face cream.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues at 9pm on Thursday on ITV.