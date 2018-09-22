Seann Walsh channels David Budd in Bodyguard-inspired tango on Strictly

Seann Walsh took inspiration from the hit series Bodyguard for his Strictly Come Dancing debut.

The comedian channelled David Budd, the police officer played by Richard Madden, for his tango to SexyBack by Justin Timberlake.

The routine saw his professional partner Katya Jones brandish a minister’s red box in homage to Home Secretary Julia Montague, played by Keeley Hawes in the drama.

The dramatic routine ended with a lift that propelled Jones to the other side of the dancefloor, which was criticised by head judge Shirley Ballas.

Jones defended use of the lift, which is not allowed in a tango, by describing it as “more of a chuck”.

Ballas also urged Walsh to tie his hair back for the ballroom dances, saying: “Tidy yourself up a little bit, it was flying all over the place.”

Craig Revel Horwood was also critical, saying he thought it was “completely over the top and I didn’t like the illegal chuck at the end either”.

However, Darcey Bussell praised Walsh’s “fierce performance”, adding: “I enjoyed the narrative, this animal of a bodyguard, playing the tango role really well.”

The couple achieved a total score of 18 out of a possible 40, which will be added to their score next week when the first couple will be eliminated.

😂 @SeannWalsh laughing at a three from Craig is giving us life #Strictly pic.twitter.com/pmhT9ABQ2F — BBC Strictly✨ (@bbcstrictly) September 22, 2018

Hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman both said how much they are looking forward to the final episode of Bodyguard, which will air on BBC One on Sunday night.

At one point Winkleman reminded viewers there was only 24 hours to go before viewers would find out how the series ended.

Strictly Come Dancing continues next Saturday on BBC One.

Press Association