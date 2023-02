Seann Walsh announces birth of first child

Seann Walsh, pictured, has welcomed his first child with his partner (Matt Crossick/PA)

Comedian Seann Walsh has announced the birth of his first child with his partner Grace Adderley.

The former I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! contestant, who left ITV’s Australian jungle last year, said he “passed out” when Adderley was giving birth in the delivery room.

In an Instagram story, Walsh added “of course he did” and that the midwife said “men” when she saw he collapsed.

The 37-year-old did not give any more details about sex or name of the child.

He added he was staying in the hospital overnight and said it was worse than being in the jungle where celebrities receive food rations and have to sleep outside.

Walsh joined I’m A Celebrity as a late entrant with former health secretary Matt Hancock after the other stars had arrived.

They appeared to strike up a friendship in the jungle and Hancock, 44, has since attended his comedy show.

Former England footballer Jill Scott was named Queen of the Jungle in the final of the ITV reality show, beating Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner to the title as Hancock came third.