Sean O’Rourke: ‘I think if they didn’t get Patrick Kielty for the Late Late, they would have given Oliver Callan serious consideration’

RTÉ veteran Sean O’Rourke on his dementia fears, getting the giggles live on air and Ryan Tubridy’s replacement

Born in Portlaoise, Co Laois, Sean O’Rourke studied Arts at UCG before going into journalism. He joined RTÉ in 1989 and worked in current affairs in radio and television until his retirement in 2020. He lives with his wife, Caroline Murphy, in Dublin.