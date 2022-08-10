| 11.4°C Dublin

Sean Bean is wrong – intimacy co-ordinators are #MeToo’s greatest legacy

Nicole Vassell

Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones simmered on screen in Normal People, which employed an intimacy co-ordinator for sex scenes Expand

Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones simmered on screen in Normal People, which employed an intimacy co-ordinator for sex scenes

Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones simmered on screen in Normal People, which employed an intimacy co-ordinator for sex scenes

Sean Bean has shared his thoughts on intimacy co-ordinators. Let’s just say, they’re less than glowing. And also… a bit silly. The Game of Thrones star has appeared in several love scenes across his 40-year career, and he thinks the professionals being brought in to choreograph such moments are, frankly, ruining the mood.

While many recent TV hits have employed specialists to manage sex scenes – Normal People, I May Destroy You, Industry and Sex Education are a few recent examples – Bean has reservations. He recently told The Times that having intimacy co-ordinators on set would “spoil the spontaneity”. He said their presence “would inhibit me more because it’s drawing attention to things. Somebody saying, ‘Do this, put your hand there, while you touch his thing…’ I think the natural way lovers behave would be ruined by someone bringing it right down to a technical exercise.”

