Scarlett Moffatt has appeared to respond to claims about her altered appearance by sharing a childhood photograph that shows her features are unchanged.

Scarlett Moffatt says changes in appearance are due to contouring

The TV star, 27, said changes in her looks were down to “highlighter and contouring”, rather than anything more permanent.

Alongside a post of a school photograph, in which she is smiling and sporting a red scrunchie, she wrote: “This is me age 6. I have the same button nose, chubby cheeks & monobrow that I do now (just now highlighter and contouring exists ha). Got my mermaid hair back ❤️🧜‍♀️ Thank you @longlox_hairextensions I love my hair so so much #hair #extensions #doubledenim #ootd #getlongloxed A post shared by Scarlett Moffatt (@scarlett_moffatt) on Mar 26, 2018 at 7:26am PDT “I also have the same attitude in that life is measured by how many times I laugh a day and how much love I have in my heart. because that’s all that truly matters!

“Ladies, women, girls… despite what most media thrusts upon you … we are more than an aesthetic shell. Happy st. paddy’s day ☘️ #stpatricksday 💚💚💚💚 A post shared by Scarlett Moffatt (@scarlett_moffatt) on Mar 17, 2018 at 9:30am PDT “I like to stay positive & focus on my fellow females achievements… as woman we are more than our looks, weight, clothes, our partner!!

“Stay strong & let’s not let this 2018 social conformity of behaving a certain way bring us down!! In the words of little mixes jade ‘we can wear what we want & twerk if we want’.” This weekend Moffatt will appear on Saturday Night Takeaway, which will be hosted by Declan Donnelly on his own following Ant McPartlin’s charge with drink-driving.

