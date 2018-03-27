Scarlett Moffatt says changes in appearance are due to contouring
The reality star appeared to respond to fans asking if she had had surgery.
Scarlett Moffatt has appeared to respond to claims about her altered appearance by sharing a childhood photograph that shows her features are unchanged.
The TV star, 27, said changes in her looks were down to “highlighter and contouring”, rather than anything more permanent.
In a body-positive Instagram post, Moffatt said she chose to stay optimistic and not focus on looks.
This is me age 6. I have the same button nose, chubby cheeks & monobrow that I do now (just now highlighter and contouring exists ha) I also have the same attitude in that life is measured by how many times I laugh a day and how much love I have in my heart. because that’s all that truly matters! Ladies, women, girls... despite what most media thrusts upon you ... we are more than an aesthetic shell. I like to stay positive & focus on my fellow females achievements... as woman we are more than our looks, weight, clothes, our partner!! Stay strong & let’s not let this 2018 social conformity of behaving a certain way bring us down!! In the words of little mixes jade “we can wear what we want & twerk if we want” #girlpower
Fans had previously questioned on her social media if she had had plastic surgery.
This weekend Moffatt will appear on Saturday Night Takeaway, which will be hosted by Declan Donnelly on his own following Ant McPartlin’s charge with drink-driving.
