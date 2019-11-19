Entertainment

Tuesday 19 November 2019

Scarlett Moffatt dropped from Saturday Night Takeaway role

She landed the co-presenting job in 2017.

Scarlett Moffatt has been dropped from her presenting role on Saturday Night Takeaway (Ian West/PA)
Scarlett Moffatt has been dropped from her presenting role on Saturday Night Takeaway (Ian West/PA)

By Keiran Southern, PA

Scarlett Moffatt has been dropped from her co-presenting role on Saturday Night Takeaway.

The 29-year-old landed the job in 2017 and said it was her “dream” to be working alongside Ant & Dec.

However, she will not be reprising the role when the show returns next year.

ipanews_4a3f7929-8006-4137-961e-a971f18a11d3_embedded247335021
Scarlett Moffatt has been dropped from her co-presenting role on Saturday Night Takeaway (Ian West/PA)

An ITV spokesman said: “Scarlett Moffatt won’t feature as a contributor in the 2020 series of Saturday Night Takeaway.

“We thank Scarlett for all of her hard work on the show and will announce details of the new series nearer transmission.”

Moffatt, who is from Bishop Auckland in County Durham, is close friends with Geordie stars Ant & Dec.

She rose to fame after appearing on Gogglebox and won the 16th series of I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! in 2016.

Moffatt recently appeared in Channel 4 documentary The British Tribe Next Door.

PA Media

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment

Back to top