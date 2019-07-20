Scarlett Moffatt and Joe Swash quit I’m A Celebrity: Extra Camp

Scarlett Moffatt and Joe Swash have both quit I’m A Celebrity: Extra Camp, leaving the ITV spin-off show without a presenting team.

EastEnders star Swash, 37, has presented the ITV2 programme since 2009, after entering the Australian jungle for the eighth series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! the year before.

Moffatt, 28, joined in 2017 along with comedian Joel Dommett, 33, after winning the 2016 edition of the reality TV series.

It is unclear who will replace the duo on the show.

Moffatt said Extra Camp had changed her life but that she had other projects in the works.

She said to her two million Instagram followers: “After chatting to one of my besties @realjoeswashy and seeing his insta post I thought I would do mine to.

“For 3 years I have enjoyed a jungle life, being crowned queen of the jungle and having the greatest time presenting extra camp with Swashy and Joel who I now class as best friends.

“The jungle absolutely changed my life and I am massively grateful to everybody who voted for me whilst in the jungle and for your constant support to date and everybody who tuned in to extra camp.

“Massive thank you to all the team including Richard, Angela, Toni, pecks and of course @antanddec and @hollywilloughby @joeldommett and @realjoeswashy but I have got a project that I’ve been working on (alongside my family) that I am very very excited to announce soon.

“And because of this unfortunately I will not be presenting this years extra camp but I will certainly be tuning in LONG LIVE THE JUNGLE”

In a post to his 943,000 Instagram followers, Swash said his decade on the show had been “everything I could have dreamed of and more”.

However, he said the three months spent filming abroad was too long to be away from his newborn.

In May Swash welcomed son Rex with partner Stacey Soloman, 29, who took up presenting duties for Extra Camp’s 2016 series.

Swash also thanked presenting duo Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly for keeping him on his toes and said he would miss his “unbelievable friends” on the show “terribly”.

He said: “I can’t believe I’m about to say this… For 10 incredible years I’ve been lucky enough to host my favourite show on telly.

“Being a part of the I’m a Celebrity After Show has been everything I could have dreamed of and more.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash (Ian West/PA)

“But I’ve come to the decision that this year I’m going to have to leave my jungle family and stay home with my wonderful real family.

“I don’t want to miss a second with Stacey and our amazing boys so 3 months in Australia just seems too make to bare this year.

“I’m so grateful for everything the jungle has given me and for all of the people who have took me under their wing and given me memories to last a lifetime.

“I’ve made some unbelievable friends in fact family in oz and I’ll miss you all terribly.

“@antanddec thank you boys for showing me how it’s done and keeping me on my toes I’ll be watching every night missin ya both! Well It’s not goodbye forever but just for now.

“Thanks for the memories @imacelebrity it’s been emotional. Signing off for now and all i have left to say is… “Olly, Olly, Olly, tits in the trolley, balls in a biscuit tin. Sitting on the grass, with your finger up your arse, playing with your ding a ling a ling!”

PA Media