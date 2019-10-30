Scare before bedtime: Ten of the most chilling podcasts

These days, there are podcasts for every type of person, so Halloween fans are spoiled for choice when it comes to grisly true-crime tales, stories about haunted spots, or deep dives into spooky goings on. Here are some of our favourites.

Unexplained featured an episode on occultist Aleister Crowley. Photo: Getty Images

1 Petrified (soundcloud.com)

This Irish horror drama anthology podcast, written by Peter Dunne and Liam Geraghty, recently won big at the New York Radio Awards, and no wonder. As Dunne himself says: "These are the chilling tales of people who heard something. Something they really shouldn't have heard. Listen at your own risk. You could be next."

Episode 1, Dead Air, is a good place to get acquainted with the series. Hear what happens when a late night radio show host in a remote station receives weird calls from his listeners, each one more disturbing than the last. Trust us, it only gets more spine-tingling from there.

2 Down Below The Reservoir (downbelowthereservoir.com)

Elijah Wood was a guest on the No Sleep Podcast. Photo: Getty Images

Much as its name suggests, there are creepy goings on galore in this hugely popular Irish podcast. Tonally, it has been compared to Welcome To Nightvale, but Down Below The Reservoir is very much in a league of its own. As the intro to each episode says: "This is a horror podcast. It exists to provoke and alarm and unnerve. None of us will judge you if you turn away." This fiction podcast has been adapted from the works of Irish horror writer Graham Tugwell. Voiced by writers Dave Rudden, Sarah Maria Griffin and Deirdre Sullivan, Down By The Reservoir professes to "unearth the very special misery of small-town Ireland".

3 Gorecast (twitch.tv/thegorecast)

Springing from The Emerald Gore Society, one of Ireland's best-known horror sites, the Gorecast - hosted by Johnny Deadly and Giz O'Shaughnessy - covers everything from horror reviews and in-depth discussions on old horror classics, to interviews. Recent topics include Werewolves on Wheels, Psychomania, Stranger Things, Zombieland 2 and scary stories to tell in the dark. An absolute must for horror film aficionados, and yes, things do occasionally get a bit 'eeek'.

4 The No Sleep Podcast (thenosleeppodcast.com)

Another multi-award winning anthology of horror stories, the No Sleep Podcast was inspired by the 'nosleep' page on Reddit, which is replete with the kind of 'urban myth' scary stories you would have heard and exchanged as a youngster. The production has gotten much slicker in recent times with the professional voice actors and theme music really adding to the creepy vibes. Such is the influence and popularity of the No Sleep Podcast that it is known as a place for new horror authors to showcase their work. Actor Elijah Wood has appeared as a guest on the podcast, which commands over 2 million worldwide listeners per episode.

5 Alice Isn't Dead (nightvalepresents.com/aliceisntdead)

Part-drama, part-supernatural horror, Alice Isn't Dead centres on the search that an American truck driver undertakes for the wife she has long assumed was dead. The road trip across America throws up plenty of colourful and macabre characters, from serial murderers to strange deliverymen, meaning that the search for one missing woman starts to fade into the background by comparison. A TV adaptation is in the works, so get acquainted with the podcast before it becomes a global phenomenon.

6 Dark Verse (thedarkverse.com)

And now for something a little more classically old-school: the occult is front and centre of this podcast, created and narrated by M Amanuensis Sharkchild. In the most recent episode, a pious magician creates mementos of blood and prays to mysterious entities from a study called the Hostoligeo. Expect metaphysical musings, fantastical horror and gripping, well-crafted tales that will ensure you'll sleep with the lights on afterwards. The very definition of uneasy listening.

7 Lore (lorepodcast.com)

Created by Aaron Mahnke in 2015, Lore is much like a classic campfire experience, examining tales of lore, unexplained murders and unsolved mysteries. In one episode, Mahnke makes his way to Ireland and explores a selection of local legends, one involving the werewolves of Ossory (in which Saint Patrick seemingly cursed the Ossory clan of Meath). Lore, which has been turned into a book series and TV show, has around 5 million listeners and counting. It also won Best History Podcast from the Academy of Podcasters in 2016.

8 My Favourite Murder (myfavouritemurder.com)

This crime comedy podcast is hosted by Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark who were drawn together through a mutual love of the grisly and the grim. My Favourite Murder is pretty heavy on the funnies, but there's still enough darkness in there for true crime fans. The hosts are serious true crime buffs, who offer up a deep dive into a grisly murder case with their own inimitable and irreverent take. Now touring the podcast worldwide, Kilgariff and Hardstark also come to the Bord Gais Energy Theatre in Dublin this coming November.

9 Unexplained (acast.com/unexplained)

If the sort of stories that are designed to seriously unsettle are more your boat, this bi-weekly podcast is bizarre and spooky in equal measure. Think a latter-day Twilight Zone in your headphones. The podcast has covered time-travel, the Pontefract Poltergeist, the Hexham Heads and occultist Aleister Crowley. Host Richard MacLean Smith describes Unexplained as "more paranormal than supernatural". At one point since its inception, the podcast was second only to Serial in the iTunes charts.

10 This Podcast Will Kill You (thispodcastwillkillyou.com)

"Well hello there," says the website greeting on TPWKY's website. "Have you washed your hands lately?" Not quite related to the paranormal or the ghostly, but totally frightening nonetheless. Hosted by ecologists and epidemiologists, Erin Welsh and Erin Allman Updyke, This Podcast Will Kill You takes an incisive look at a different deadly disease during each episode, ascertaining the likelihood that it will kill you. Probably not a podcast for germophobes, then.

Irish Independent