Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson joked he wished he had done Strictly instead of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

SAS: Who Dares Wins star Sam Thompson jokes he should have done Strictly

Thompson, the younger brother of fellow MIC star Louise, earned a telling off from former soldier Ant Middleton after answering back, rolling his eyes and calling him “mate” while on the Channel 4 show.

The reality TV star is one of 12 taking part in Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins in aid of Stand Up To Cancer.

Sam Thompson was on the receiving end of a telling off on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins (Ian West/PA)

Contestants endure a gruelling seven-day course to see if they can pass an SAS selection test.

Middleton said it was “refreshing” to have “something to work with” in Thompson, adding: “It’s one of those where I wanted to turn this boy into a man, it gave us a bit of a challenge.”

However Thompson, 26, who is no stranger to reality TV having previously appeared on Celebs Go Dating and Celebrity Big Brother, said he wished he had chosen a different show.

Former soldier Ant Middleton puts celebrities to the test during a special edition of SAS: Who Dares Wins (Ian West/PA Wire)

He said: “I wish I had done Strictly Come Dancing”, adding that SAS: Who Dares Wins is “the toughest reality show”.

Thompson complained about the gruelling physical trials from the programme.

He said: “You roll out of bed and it’s freezing cold and you are damp. The worst thing about this is I hate being uncomfortable all the time.”

However, he described the experience as “once in a lifetime”.

“It’s character building. You go in there as one person and come out hopefully as someone better. I definitely learnt a lot about myself.”

Thompson is appearing on the show alongside radio presenter Dev Griffin, TV host Andrea McLean, former politician Louise Mensch, rugby players Ben Foden and Heather Fisher and Big Brother’s Bit On The Side’s AJ Odudu.

Actor Jeremy Irvine, footballer Wayne Bridge, Love Island’s Camilla Thurlow, jockey Victoria Pendleton and presenter Jeff Brazier complete the line-up.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins starts on Sunday April 7 on Channel 4.

Press Association