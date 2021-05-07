SAS: Who Dares Wins says it treats all contestants the same following complaint

Channel 4 has said all SAS: Who Dares Wins contestants are treated the same “regardless of gender, race or ethnicity” after a contestant complained about their time on the show.

Shireen Khan, 28, will appear on the upcoming series of the military-style programme, which sees 21 contestants tackle a series of gruelling challenges in Scotland.

The beauty clinic entrepreneur did not complete the first challenge and was the first contestant to leave the series.

Speaking to MailOnline, she claimed “cultural insensitivity” towards her gender and Muslim faith “held her back”.

However, in a statement Channel 4 said contestants were “fully briefed” about the challenges involved.

It said: “SAS: Who Dares Wins is now in its sixth series. All the recruits are fully aware that by being part of the programme, they will be immersed in an authentic SAS selection experience.

“They are fully briefed about what to expect and encouraged to watch previous episodes of the series, where they will see that all recruits are treated the same, regardless of gender, race or ethnicity.

“Shireen’s dietary requirements were discussed with her prior to taking part in the series and she requested a vegetarian option, which was honoured.

“However, as she was only on the course for a very short time, she did not have the opportunity to eat her chosen meal.”

Khan had previously said: “Being on the show was an incredible experience and something that will live with me forever. But I do believe that cultural insensitivity towards my Muslim faith and being a woman, held me back.

“After a mud challenge, the other contestants were comfortable stripping off in front of each other and the cameras but as a Muslim woman, I couldn’t do it.”

She said she kept her “wet clothes” on which left her “cold and shivering” and that she had to wait until she could change privately.

“The toilet was one of two outdoor buckets and I wasn’t able to go properly during my time on the set because men were using an adjoining one,” she said.

This series former soldier Melvyn Downes, 56, is joining the directing staff, led by chief instructor Ant Middleton.

SAS: Who Dares Wins airs on Sundays at 9pm on Channel 4 from May 9.

PA Media