SAS: Who Dares Wins’ Connor says he hopes he has ‘put Irish dancing on the map’

SAS: Who Dares Wins star Connor has said he hopes his success in the programme will “put Irish dancing on the map”.

Along with Keiran, the professional Irish dancer passed the SAS selection course in Sunday’s episode of the Channel 4 programme.

Series six of SAS: Who Dares Wins saw 21 men and women leave the comfort of their homes and head to Scotland for an unforgiving selection course including tasks built around abseiling, freezing water and chemical weapon attacks.

The final episode saw the seven remaining recruits face an interrogation.

After completing the tasks, Connor said: “Passing the course is hard to put into words, such an outpouring of emotions, I’m just over the moon after the most amazing experience but at the same time I feel massive relief because I put myself under so much pressure.

“I guess for me it was confirmation, backing up my beliefs about the mental and physical strength of Irish dancers and male dancers especially.

“I feel such pride and I’m so thankful to my family for the support throughout this journey and my life.

“I put so much into my preparation beforehand and I gave it my absolute all throughout the course.

“My sole focus was to do my family, my colleagues and the Irish dancing world proud and to put Irish dancing on the map, so hopefully I’ve done that.”

Kieran said passing the course is a “crazy” feeling.

“I had to keep it quiet for such a long time that now is my first chance to properly celebrate,” he added.

He said he thinks he passed the course as he is “not one to give in”.

“I’ll just dig deep and keep driving,” he said.

“On the first day I didn’t perform as well as I would have liked so I spent the next 10 days proving to myself and the DS why I belonged there.”

Adam, DJ, Justine, Sean and Tyler failed to pass the interogation.