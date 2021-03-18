| 8.7°C Dublin

‘Sarah went from bookworm to party girl – but it took her cancer diagnosis to get us all back together and see her how she really is’

Last summer, Sarah Harding, the 39-year-old Girls Aloud star who shot to fame on Popstars: The Rivals in 2002, was diagnosed with stage-four breast cancer. She has now penned a memoir, Hear Me Out, in which she reveals doctors told her that the Christmas just gone was likely to have been her last. In this exclusive extract from the book, out today, former bandmate Nadine Coyle describes
meeting Sarah for the first time, how their friendship blossomed after a shaky start, and how a recent reunion with all five members of Girls Aloud offered the women a rare chance to reconnect

Sarah (left) and Nadine at the O2 In The Park festival at the Phoenix Park, Dublin, in September 2004. Photo Showbiz Ireland/Getty Images Expand

Sarah (left) and Nadine at the O2 In The Park festival at the Phoenix Park, Dublin, in September 2004. Photo Showbiz Ireland/Getty Images

Nadine Coyle

I vividly remember spotting Sarah for the first time, out of all the hundreds of people who were at the very first auditions for Popstars: The Rivals. It was the bright blonde hair; the seemingly confident air she had. She was so bubbly and loud – you couldn’t have missed her if you’d tried. Growing up in a small town as I had, I’d never met anyone like Sarah before. Naturally, I just rolled my eyes and thought, oh my God; she’s going to be one of those attention-seeking stage-school nightmares.

When we both got to the final 10, and all ended up living in a house together, Sarah and I ended up sharing a room. This was where I very quickly saw a different side to her.

Surprisingly reserved, Sarah is a deep thinker. In fact, she spent much of her time with her nose in a book. I noticed her language and vocabulary as well. When you were having a conversation with Sarah, she’d use all these long words and cleverly articulated sentences, unlike the rest of the girls in the house. It was such a surprise that this personality was hidden underneath all the overblown bravado.

