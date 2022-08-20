Sarah Jessica Parker shocks staff at busy Dublin restaurant

Sarah Jessica Parker was on hand to offer help at a short-staffed Dublin restaurant this week.

The Hollywood star was visiting ramen restaurant Soup 2 in Smithfield when she noticed the staff were rushed off their feet.

Parker was visiting Ireland with her husband Matthew Broderick and their three children, James (19), Marion and Tabitha (12).

Speaking to HELLO! Magazine, owner Conor Hughes said she was one of the nicest customers they’ve had.

"She noticed we were super busy, asked if I was short-staffed, and jokingly offered to help in the kitchen, as I was cooking and running food! She seemed to know a lot about our business, and clearly had done her due diligence."

The family dined out on a fried chicken starter and ramen for their main course.

He said that they also ordered: "Cauli wings and salmon sashimi to share. I sent an extra plate of sashimi as they seemed to love the first one this gesture was met with amazed delight. They really appreciated it. Especially the kids."

Conor said that before leaving the restaurant, the Sex and the City actress gave him a hug.

While many patrons didn’t notice the A-listers, others said hello to the actress and her famous husband.

"Both Sarah and Matthew were happy to converse with anyone and everyone,” Conor said.

"My friend Lauren bought her a cocktail which Sarah thanked her for personally as she paid at the counter."

He said that Sarah "had spent ages reading our reviews and chose us for their one meal before leaving Ireland as we 'seemed awesome’.”

The couple are no strangers to the Emerald Isle, owning a holiday home in Donegal which has been part of Matthew’s family for over 40 years.

The Broderick-Parker family were in Donegal last weekend to attend a GAA tournament that they sponsored in memory of Matthew’s parents, James and Patricia.

All five family members presented medals and the winning trophy at the event.