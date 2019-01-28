Sarah Jessica Parker reprises Sex And The City role for beer ad

Sarah Jessica Parker has reprised her Sex And The City role for a new Stella Artois advert.

Sarah Jessica Parker has reprised her Sex And The City role for a new Stella Artois advert.

The US actress is seen as sex columnist Carrie Bradshaw in the clip shared on Instagram, while Jeff Bridges appears as his character from The Big Lebowski.

As the well-known music from Sex And The City plays, Carrie walks into a bar and a waiter asks if she would like a Cosmopolitan.

She replies, “Nope, tonight I’ll have a Stella Artois”, causing the music to stop, people to spill food and drinks and a fire to start in the kitchen.

Bridges then wanders in, in character as The Dude from The Big Lebowski, and also decides against his favourite White Russian in favour of a Stella.

The pair sit at adjoining tables and congratulate each other on their choice, as the slogan “Change up the usual” appears on the screen.

Stella Artois has teamed up with Water.org to help provide access to clean water and the ad is part of that partnership.

Sharing the clip online, Parker said: “Carrie may have changed drinks, but it’s for the cause!

“Thanks to @stellaartois and @water, when you change up the usual you can do so much good by helping give access to clean water to someone in need.



“Join me (and Carrie) and @thejeffbridgesand help Pour It Forward. X, Sj #Ad#PourItForward.”

Press Association