Saoirse Ronan cast as Lady Macbeth in feminist take on Shakespeare play

Saoirse Ronan has been cast as Lady Macbeth in a new feminist take on Shakespeare’s tragedy.

The Irish actress will appear in Macbeth at the Almeida Theatre in London this autumn.

The role will be her stage debut in the UK, having previously performed on Broadway in 2016.

Portrayed as a modern version of Shakespeare’s Macbeth, the play is set to present a “more equivalent relationship” between the Macbeths than the original, according to artistic director Rupert Goold.

Read More

The production will also reunite the four-time Oscar nominee with James McArdle, her co-star in the 2018 film Mary Queen of Scots. McArdle will play the lead role of Macbeth opposite Ronan.

The Tragedy of Macbeth, as it will be called, was originally in the works pre-Covid and was halted due to the pandemic and theatre closures in the UK.

Goold said he was “relieved” that the production had been able to keep the talented cast and pick up where they left off.

Yaël Farber will direct the drama which has been described as “an elemental production about a world in transformation, the shadows in all of us, and one couple’s spine-chilling quest for power”.

Ronan made her Broadway debut in 2016 in the staging of The Crucible, for which she received glowing reviews, playing the role of Abigail Williams.

She recently starred opposite Kate Winslet in the film Ammonite.

The Tragedy of Macbeth will run from September 25 to November 20.