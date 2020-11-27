Saoirse Ronan and Daniel Day-Lewis listed as greatest actors of the century

Irish actors Saoirse Ronan and Daniel Day-Lewis are among the top ten of the greatest actors of this century so far, according to the New York Times.

Last Wednesday, the American newspaper released their list of the 25 best actors from the 21st century, which saw Denzel Washington come out on top. But two Irish actors also managed to reach the better half of the ranking.

Coming in at number 10 was Saoirse Ronan. While she’s only 26, Ronan has already managed to pave a path to stardom, earning herself four academy award nominations - three for best actress and one for best supporting actress.

She received her first nomination for 2007’s “Atonement”, but her debut was actually in 2003 in an RTÉ medical drama series, “The Clinic”.

Ronan would go on to feature in a number of Hollywood hits, including “The Lovely Bones”, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”, and “Brooklyn”, which is based on the novel with the same name written by Irish author Colm Tóibín.

In more recent times, Ronan has found great success working alongside one of America’s leading female directors, Greta Gerwig. Both “Little Women” (2019) and “Lady Bird” (2017) managed to earn her Oscar nominations, with the later film even nabbing her her first Golden Globe win.

Speaking about her performance as various characters, A. O. Scott of the New York Times wrote: “Ronan herself, inhabiting these women and girls in all their particularity, has been almost unnervingly consistent, in full, disciplined command of her gifts right from the start.”

While Ronan’s career is really only just beginning, veteran Daniel Day-Lewis has decades of experience behind him. It should come as no surprise then that he was ranked as the third best actor of this century so far.

Day-Lewis, who has both British and Irish citizenship, is most likely best known for his use of method acting, a technique in which actors reflect on their personal life experiences to draw forth emotions.

Obviously, this has proven to be hugely successful for Day-Lewis, who’s managed to win three best actor Oscars, and earn a nomination for three more. He earned his first Oscar win for his performance in 1990’s “My Left Foot”, which is a dramatic retelling of the real-life story of Irish artist Christy Brown.

In 1994 he was nominated for depicting Gerry Conlon of the Guildford Four in “In the Name of the Father”. Shortly after, he would move from England to Ireland in order to maintain more privacy.

After his last Oscar win for “Lincoln”, Day-Lewis retreated to his Georgian farmhouse in county Wicklow for five years before making another film. In 2017 he worked on his last film, “Phantom Thread”, before announcing his retirement.

Coming in just ahead of him on the New York Time’s greatest actors list was French actress Isabelle Huppert, who’s received a record 16 César Awards nominations. Other actors who made the top ten include, Keanu Reeves, Nicole Kidman, Viola Davis, and Song Kang Ho - who western audiences might recognise for his role in “Parasite”.

