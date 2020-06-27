Sandra Oh says the UK is ‘behind’ with diversity in television

Sandra Oh has said the UK is “behind” when it comes to diversity in television and she was often the only non-white person on set on Killing Eve.

The actress, who stars opposite Jodie Comer in the hit BBC drama, said the experience was very different to what she was used to on Grey’s Anatomy and other projects in the US.

Speaking to Kerry Washington in the Actors On Actors series in US trade magazine Variety, she said: “The UK, I’m not afraid to say, is behind.

“I am not only the only Asian person on set, sometimes it changes, very exciting when that does and someones comes on set, but the development of people behind the camera is very slow in the UK, I don’t know about the rest of Europe.

“Sometimes it would be me and 75 white people and I have not come from that.

“I’ve not come from that in my film career which has been much more independent, mostly working with women and women of colour.

“And my relationship with television, and in the United States has not always been all white. Being the sole Asian person is a very familiar place for me.”

PA Media