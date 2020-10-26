Samantha Morton shares throwback photo to raise awareness of young care leavers

Famous faces have shared throwback photos to raise awareness of young people in care.

Samantha Morton, Michelle Collins and Baroness Floella Benjamin are among those who have revealed the snaps.

Become, the national charity for children in care and care leavers, has launched a campaign to shine a light on the issues affecting young people leaving the care system.

Samantha Morton in Band of Gold (ITV/Shutterstock)

Samantha Morton in Band of Gold (ITV/Shutterstock)

It calls on the Government to “end the care cliff” which, it says, sees thousands of 18-year-olds forced to leave the care system overnight each year.

DJ Annie Mac, Olympic medallists Fatima Whitbread and Jamie Baulch, and comedian Deborah Frances-White are also involved.

The celebrities are sharing their personal memories of turning 18 on social media.

Michelle Collins (Become/Michelle Collins/PA)

Michelle Collins (Become/Michelle Collins/PA)

Morton, Whitbread, Baulch and Frances-White have all experienced the care and adoption system.

Become chief executive Katharine Sacks-Jones said: “Living independently for the first time should be something young people are excited about, but for too many in the care system it’s something they dread – knowing they could be forced into independence before they feel ready or supported.

“Ending the care cliff means that more young people will be able to move into independence when the time is right for them, and the right support is in place.”

Information is available at www.becomecharity.org.uk/improving-the-care-system/national-care-leavers-week

