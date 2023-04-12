Rylan Clark to step down from presenting Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two

Presenter Rylan Clark is stepping down from presenting Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two (Ian West/PA)

Rylan Clark is stepping down from presenting Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two, the BBC has announced.

The 34-year-old TV personality, who has been presenting the spin-off show since 2019, will continue to provide the corporation’s commentary for Eurovision this May as well as doing his Saturday Radio 2 show.

Kate Phillips, director of unscripted at the BBC, said: “On behalf of BBC Two, BBC Daytime and Strictly fans everywhere, I want to thank Rylan for entertaining audiences so brilliantly for the past four years on Strictly It Takes Two.

“Rylan’s infectious personality, his stand-out sass and his genuine love for all the glitz and glamour of the ballroom have been a big part of It Takes Two’s continued success.

“Rylan will always be part of the Strictly family of course, but I know he’ll be hugely missed by all the Strictly It Takes Two viewers, Janette (Manrara) and everyone else who works on the show.”

Eve Winstanley, executive producer of the Strictly spin-off series, said: “It has been so much fun working with Rylan.

“Myself and the It Takes Two team will miss his boundless energy and love for entertaining viewers.

“We’d like to thank him for being a huge sparkling part of the Strictly family for the last four years.”

Strictly It Takes Two will announce a new presenter in due course.