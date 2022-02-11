Rylan Clark to miss BBC radio show after hospital visit

Rylan Clark will miss his Saturday radio show after being admitted to hospital with a mystery illness.

The presenter, 33, posted a message on Instagram in which he told his 1.5 million followers he was “slowly on the mend” after returning home.

He also shared a photo showing him sat on a hospital bed with a drip inserted into his arm.

He said on Instagram: “Finally home after an extended trip to Costa del hospital. Slowly on the mend.

“Won’t be on the wireless tomorrow. Resting up. Be back soon.”

Friends from the worlds of TV and radio sent messages of support.

Ruth Langsford said: “Speedy recovery son….sending lots of love.”

Vanessa Feltz added: “Sweetheart wishing you a speedy recovery. Would you like some of my homemade chicken soup sent over.”

Clark has hosted programmes including Strictly Come Dancing’s spinoff show It Takes Two since finding fame on The X Factor in 2012.

He announced in July that he and his former partner Dan Neal were both “prioritising” their mental health following their separation after six years of marriage.