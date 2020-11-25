Rylan Clark-Neal: I’m so happy for stand-in Strictly judge Anton Du Beke

Rylan Clark-Neal said he has loved seeing Anton Du Beke as a Strictly judge (Lia Toby/PA)

Rylan Clark-Neal says he is delighted Anton Du Beke has won a stint as a Strictly Come Dancing judge.

The professional dancer, 54, has been standing in for Motsi Mabuse, who is self-isolating after having to travel to Germany.

Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two host Clark-Neal, 32, referenced Charlie And The Chocolate Factory when he quipped of Du Beke’s appearance: “It’s like Charlie winning the golden ticket. It was almost like when he opened that chocolate bar.”

The presenter, speaking to the PA news agency ahead of an Amazon Black Friday Live Small Business workshop he is hosting, added: “I love Motsi. I adore Motsi. I think she’s a brilliant judge, and I can’t wait for her to come back.

“But Anton’s been fantastic and it’s so lovely to see him sat at that desk and I think he’s done a really good job.”

Asked if Du Beke could be added to the judging panel permanently, Clark-Neal said: “I’ll never get involved in Strictly politics.

“I’m very low down in the pecking order, so if it’s three judges, four judges, five judges, I’m sure they’ll always make the right choice.

“But it has been lovely to see that face sat as the judging panel for a couple of weeks.

“I’m just more happy for him because he’s been there for so long, and he’s always said ‘I’d love to do that’, and the fact that he’s now got to do it, whether it’s for two weeks or not, it’s brilliant.”

Clark-Neal also said he has been going a “little bit stir crazy” while self-isolating after coming into contact with someone outside of work who tested positive for Covid-19.

“I can’t sit still,” he said. “I’ve been putting up Christmas decorations, Christmas lights.”

The Supermarket Sweep presenter is hosting a workshop on grooming tips and how to grow your own small business for Amazon Black Friday.

The free virtual workshops run daily until November 30 and also feature Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and David Walliams.

Clark-Neal said of his own grooming mishaps: “Sometimes, especially years ago on X Factor, with the tanning, I sometimes went a little bit overboard.

“Then when I had my teeth done, I didn’t realise how white my teeth would be compared to how dark my tan would be.

“I slowly started toning down my tan to make my teeth look normal. It’s all about balance.”

Clark-Neal’s Amazon’s Black Friday Live Small Business workshop, How to grow your own business with Mo Bro’s, airs on Wednesday at 6pm www.amazon.co.uk/blackfridaylive

PA Media