Ryan Tubridy sends 'a lot of love and a big hug' to Toy Show star Adam King after leg break

Adam King from Cork (age 6) pictured with Ryan Tubridy at The Late Late Toy Show 2020. Photo: Andres Poveda

Ryan Tubridy has praised Late Late Toy Show star Adam King as a “beautiful person” while wishing the little Cork boy well after he suffered a fractured femur.

Little Adam (6), who has brittle bones, is back home recovering after he spent the Easter weekend in hospital.

His father, David King, said Adam does not require surgery and is "happy to be home but is very sore."

"I want to send a lot of love and a big hug to Adam King,” Tubridy said on his RTE radio show this morning.

Read More

"I just wanted to send Adam particularly, and his whole family, all the love in the world.

"That's a tricky road for a young fella, we're all thinking of you this morning, you're a good friend of mine and a beautiful person."

Among those wishing Adam a speedy recovery was Cork camogie star and Ireland's Fittest Family coach Anna Geary, who wrote: "Sending a virtual hug to Adam at the moment xxx"

And broadcaster Maia Dunphy said "Sending love and best wishes to you all”, while comedian Carl Mullan wrote: "Time for all of us to send Adam a virtual hug."

Adam made the headlines after his appearance on the Late Late Toy Show when he showed host Ryan his ‘virtual hug’ card.

The idea was so popular that An Post turned Adam’s creation into a postal stamp and it was then designed as a Valentine’s Day card.

On the show, Adam said his dream was to be a Capcom astronaut as he had “brissle bones” and wouldn’t be able to be an astronaut that goes to Space.

The six-year-old was then starstruck when International Space Station commander and astronaut Chris Hadfield reached out and had a video call with the entire family before Christmas.

Adam said his dream is to communicate with astronauts that are orbiting in their spacecraft and said if aliens come to earth he thinks they will be very friendly, as he said “they’re very small”.

Read More

Read More

Online Editors