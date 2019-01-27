Dancing On Ice contestant Ryan Sidebottom has assured fans that he will be back next week after being sidelined by an injury.

Dancing On Ice contestant Ryan Sidebottom has assured fans that he will be back next week after being sidelined by an injury.

Ryan Sidebottom: Pretty ‘gutting’ to be sitting out Dancing On Ice

The cricketer, 41, had to pull out of Sunday night’s episode of the ITV show after suffering a groin strain.

He was in the audience as the rest of the competitors performed and said it was “pretty gutting” not to be taking part.

“It’s just hard to take because you want to go through on merit,” he said.

Ryan Sidebottom and his skating partner Brandee Malto (PA)

The former England international said he did not want to miss another week of the competition.

He said he was keen to strap on his skates next week and “improve” on his last performance.

Dancing On Ice continues on ITV.

Press Association