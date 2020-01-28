Entertainment

Wednesday 29 January 2020

Ruth Jones in flirtatious encounter with Sir Tom Jones at NTAs

She accepted a gong in character as Nessa from Gavin And Stacey.

Olly Murs and Tom Jones during the National Television Awards (Ian West/PA)
Olly Murs and Tom Jones during the National Television Awards (Ian West/PA)

By Alex Green, PA Entertainment Reporter

Ruth Jones slipped into character as Nessa for a flirtatious encounter with Sir Tom Jones at the National Television Awards.

The actress and her co-stars took to the stage at London’s O2 to pick up the special impact award for their Christmas special.

Sir Tom and his fellow judge on The Voice Olly Murs were on hand to present the gong.

Jones accepted the gong in character as Vanessa Shanessa Jenkins, delivering a twist on her character’s famous catchphrase.

“Oh, Olly – what’s o’Mur-in?” she joked.

She turned to Sir Tom, saying: “I don’t know what you’re laughing at Tom. You never write, you never phones…”

ipanews_5d41f654-eed1-4831-9109-f86abcefd5e8_embedded249928364
The cast of Gavin And Stacey with the impact award (Ian West/PA)

Turning to the audience, she recalled: “There’s still a lot of electricity between me and Sir Tom, and don’t you knows it.”

During the original series, Nessa regularly recalled her sexual liaisons with celebrities such as Nigel Havers, John Prescott and members of Welsh comedy hip hop group Goldie Lookin Chain.

Co-creator James Corden tweeted his thanks after the show won the award.

He wrote from Los Angeles where he films his US talk show: “I’m so sorry I couldn’t be there tonight. I have a show today and tomorrow.

“But I am so proud to see the whole cast up there holding this award.”

PA Media

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment

Back to top