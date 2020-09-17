Ruth Jones: Door is closed but not locked for return of Gavin And Stacey

Ruth Jones has said the door is “closed but not locked” for the return of Gavin And Stacey.

The actress, who created the BBC show with James Corden, cast doubt over whether they would write more of the comedy in an interview with Smooth Radio’s Jenni Falconer.

She said that her co-writer is “a really busy guy” who is tied up with his US chat show, a film he is staring in and his family.

Expand Close James Corden (Andrew Matthews/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp James Corden (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The Christmas special of the programme saw Jones’ character Nessa propose to Smithy, who is played by Corden.

Jones said it would be better to leave people wondering what happened next, rather than “coming up with something that was substandard”.

She added they would also have an issue deciding how to advance the plot because “the last thing we want to do is disappoint”.

Expand Close James Corden and Ruth Jones (Andrew Matthews/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp James Corden and Ruth Jones (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Jones said when she was working on the Christmas episode with Corden, they were trying to get Gavin and Stacey’s story right and they “hit a wall and we did think, ‘Oh let’s give up'”.

She said they then realised the story had to be about how the pair “keep that romance alive” from earlier in their lives.

“That scene when they go back to Barry Island and the re-enact when they declared their love for one another, and they went down memory lane, re-explored their relationship, it just gives me goosebumps even thinking about it now,” Jones said.

PA Media