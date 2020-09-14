Ruth Jones among Comedy Women In Print Prize winners

Ruth Jones and Nina Stibbe were among the winners at the Comedy Women In Print Prize awards.

The online ceremony featured celebrity guests including cookery broadcaster Mary Berry and actresses Maureen Lipman and Emma Kennedy.

Jones was named witty woman of the year.

Expand Close Ruth Jones (Steve Parsons/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ruth Jones (Steve Parsons/PA)

Stibbe’s Reasons To Be Cheerful won the published comic novel category.

Comedy Women In Print Prize founder Helen Lederer, who hosted the ceremony from her garden, said: “To have got through this year half out of lockdown, and half in, has been a battle – but we won it.

“We turned the challenge of Covid-19 restrictions into a colourful, online, spatially distanced extravaganza, with witty contributions from star-studded guests.

“My garden may now be eligible for its very own blue plaque.”

Expand Close Helen Lederer (Ian West/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Helen Lederer (Ian West/PA)

The published humorous graphic novel award was awarded jointly to Danny Noble and Posy Simmonds for their books Was It… Too Much For you? and Cassandra Darke respectively.

The unpublished comic novel award went to Faye Brann for Tinker, Tailor, Schoolmum, Spy, and the CWIP recognition award went to Marvis Cheek in recognition of her writing and teaching.

PA Media