Russell Crowe: 'I loved going on the Late Late Show, Dublin has some good people'

Russell Crowe arriving at the Late Late Show at RTE in Dublin in 2015. Picture:Arthur Carron

Hollywood superstar actor Russell Crowe has said that he loved appearing on the Late Late Show and that Dublin has some “good people”.

The famous actor spoke on Dublin station Q102 earlier today after presenter Alison O’Reilly managed to convince him to come on the show via Twitter.

The Gladiator star gushed that he loves Dublin and hopes to come back soon.

“It’s become a favourite place of mine and the thing is I don't know it very well yet.

“I’ve been to Dublin four times probably for no more than a total of about 14 or 15 days,” he said.

“I’m slowly getting to know it, if I walk out of the door of the hotel and turn left, I get to there, I turn right I get to there,” he laughed.

“I haven’t really put the city together yet.

“Every experience I’ve had in Dublin I’ve loved.”

He made a memorable appearance on The Late Late Show when he performed with the house band last year.

“I love being there with the Late Late show and [presenter] Ryan [Tubridy] and those boys.

“I’ve got a few people, [broadcaster] Anton Savage to say hello to when I go to town.

“There’s a some good people in that city I like to say hello to,” he added.

He has been spending his time in lockdown with his elderly parents in the Outback in Australia.

“When things first became serious here, I had to make a decision between going back to Sydney where my kids are and isolating with them and staying here where my parents are,” he explained.

“They’re coming along in age, my mum’s just turned 80, my dad’s just turned 84. So I talked to my boys and they made a decision, they stayed in Sydney so they could get Ubereats,” he joked.

For his mother’s 80th birthday, he decided to hire a local string quartet whose business dried up due to the pandemic.

“She loved it so much,” he said.

The actor arranged for the quarter to come back every week.

“Every Sunday for the next month come out and play for the next month, you get a wage she gets the pleasure.”

Online Editors