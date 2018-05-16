Russell Brand: I kissed Meghan Markle in a film but I don’t remember it

The comedian said he locked lips with the bride-to-be in his 2010 comedy film Get Him To The Greek, although he does not remember much about it.

Brand told ITV’s Loose Women, when asked if reports he had kissed former actress Ms Markle were true: “As a matter of fact it is.”

'I copped off with Meghan Markle in Get Him To The Greek!' - It's the bloomin' brilliant @rustyrockets 😂 pic.twitter.com/dLw7KVyTN8 — Loose Women (@loosewomen) May 16, 2018

Joking about her forthcoming wedding to Prince Harry, he added: “But let me say, before you get carried away with it – there’s a wedding on Saturday, focus! – she was in a film that I was in, Get Him to the Greek.