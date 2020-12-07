Rugby star Andrew Porter designs face mask inspired by tattoos for charity

Leinster Rugby player Andrew Porter has teamed up with the Irish Cancer Society to release a face mask which he designed.

The Rugby prop has been an Irish Cancer Society ambassador for many years after losing his beloved mother Wendy to breast cancer when he was just 12 years old.

The release of the face mask is the latest venture in a wide range of fundraising projects that Andrew has done for the charity over the years.

“Cancer has affected my family as I lost my mum Wendy to breast cancer.

“I wanted to do something to raise funds for the Irish Cancer Society to ensure that cancer patients and their families continue to have vital access to support services when they need it most,” he said.

The athlete has many tattoos with meaningful messages behind them, including one on his arm dedicated to his late mother.

Andrew has credited his artistic flare as the inspiration behind his latest fundraising initiative.

“My tattoos were a direct inspiration for my mask design. I’ve always enjoyed drawing tattoo designs and my tattoos have been a lovely way to commemorate my mum,” he said.

Rosemary Simmons, the Irish Cancer Society’s National Fundraising Lead spoke out about the incredible work Andrew has done for the charity.

“Andrew has been an Ambassador for the Irish Cancer Society for many years as his family, like many others, has been affected by cancer.

“We really appreciate Andrew giving his time to design this face mask. It’s been a very difficult year for cancer patients and their families and the services that the Irish Cancer Society provide are needed now more than ever,” she said.

Rosemary also expressed her hopes that the project will further highlight the importance of wearing a mask.

She added: “By purchasing a mask, not only are you protecting members of your community but you are also supporting cancer patients and their families across Ireland.”

The masks cost €15 and are available to order on the Irish Cancer Society’s website.





