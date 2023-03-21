RTÉ’s Miriam O’Callaghan ends speculation over Late Late Show and here’s why it’s a smart move

It was a canny move by RTÉ’s Miriam O’Callaghan to rule herself out of the running for the Late Late Show gig.

It’s not even been a week since Ryan Tubridy stunned the public by announcing he was stepping down from the Friday night show after 14 years.

The bookmakers wasted little time speculating about his replacement, with O’Callaghan top of the list, alongside Claire Byrne and Sarah McInerney.

But from a communications point of view, nobody wants to be strongly linked with a job that they didn’t get just in case it appears to outside observers that they were passed over for it.

While Miriam (63) said in a statement that speculation about being a favourite for the plum role is “very flattering”, but that she is not throwing her hat into the ring to be considered.

And drawing a line under the storm of speculation is the smartest thing to do.

O’Callaghan obviously has no desire to be constantly pestered about the role for the next number of weeks until a replacement is confirmed.

But from an overarching point of view, she certainly doesn’t need the gig as an extra string on her accomplished bow.

She previously fronted a popular weekend chat show during summers past, namely Saturday Night with Miriam.

And she voluntarily chose to step back from that in 2018 to enjoy her time off with her large family. Therefore, that box has been ticked.

She also gets to carry out in-depth interviews with a range of celebrities on her Miriam Meets show on RTÉ Radio 1 on Sundays as she flexes her light-entertainment muscles.

Plus, as she alluded to in her statement, what RTÉ’s Prime Time is doing in current affairs “really matters and can actually change lives”.

“I love what I do on Prime Time too much to leave it,” she said.

While she describes the Late Late Show as the “jewel in the crown of Irish broadcasting”, it’s Prime Time that still packs a punch – and it does change lives.

Viewership for the award-winning show soared during Covid as members of the public turned towards it for its insightful, accurate reporting of the crisis.

The twice-weekly programme has lifted the lid on some of the biggest controversies in Irish society and has continued to be relevant and break stories.

While it’s certainly entertaining, could the same thing really be said about The Late Late Show?

It’s no surprise that Miriam would have little interest in swapping her Prime Time role for that of a lighter, magazine-style show.

“It’s what I love doing most of all as a broadcast journalist, and I’m not prepared to give that up for any show,” she said.

Furthermore, long gone are the days when The Late Late Show had a captive audience and was guaranteed to be a ratings winner with Irish viewers.

In this era of pacy Netflix shows, some of which last 30 minutes, two hours is a long time to hold an audience’s attention on a Friday night.

It’s no longer the plum presenting gig that it was during the halcyon days of Gay Byrne and more recently, Pat Kenny.

As Tubridy said himself, he had “done as much as I can with the show” and critics could argue that it desperately needs a revamp.

Now that she has ruled herself out of the running, O’Callaghan has shut down all the speculation in one fell swoop, leaving her free to concentrate on her actual day job.