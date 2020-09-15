RTÉ to publish highest earners 'in coming weeks' as Graham Norton revealed as BBC's third best paid star

RTE has said that it will release details of its highest earners “in the coming weeks” after the BBC today published its own list of best-paid presenters.

The national broadcaster has not publicly released details of its biggest wage earners since December 2018 and the figures related to the year ending 2016.

They have not been updated since and when asked when they will be released in 2020, an RTE spokesperson said that “no specific date has been agreed yet”. No reason was given for the delay.

Across the water, the latest list from the BB sees Cork native Graham Norton coming in at number three on the list, with earnings of €787,000 to €791,000.

This is for his weekly show on Radio 2 and a range of TV programmes including his award-winning Friday night chat show and for his work presenting the BAFTA Awards.

Topping the list is former footballer turned pundit Gary Linekar, who earned a cool €1.9m for his work on popular shows like Match of the Day and the Premier League.

In good news for those campaigning to close the gender-pay gap, four women now feature in the list.

Female broadcasters Zoe Ball, Fiona Bruce, Lauren Laverne, Emily Maitlis are all among the top-ten earners thanks to supplementing their income with additional work.

Ball's pay has risen by €1.09m after taking over the Radio 2 Breakfast show.

The BBC publishes its highest earners last as part at its annual report, which was released today. It’s a process that started in 2017 following pressure from the British government.

The last time RTE released salary details in 2018, it saw Ryan Tubridy topping the list with earnings of €495,000. It’s understood that he has since taken a wage cut as the station scrambles to balance its books.

Ray D’Arcy was in the second position at €450,000; Joe Duffy was in third place with €389,999 while the recently-retired Sean O’Rourke was in fourth place with €308,964.

The late Marian Finucane was the highest-female earner at €300,000 while Miriam O’Callaghan was right behind her with €299,000.

