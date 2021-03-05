RTÉ looking for participants in new Build Your Own house-build programme

Budding home-build and renovation enthusiasts are being sought for a new RTÉ One series.

Build Your Own is a fresh series featuring master builder and mentor Harrison Gardner.

Mr Gardner has experience building over the world and working with US company, ‘Earthships’, constructing remarkable homes from tyres and materials typically found in a landfill.

In the series, the Australian eco-builder will challenge the construction and borrowing practices of previous decades and mentor homeowners to build their own dream pad for budget prices in unused and some unexpected spaces.

Mr Gardner, who previously built community structures and disaster-relief housing all around the world, from Africa to Asia and South America, feels he can teach anyone a basic grasp of construction design, technique and possibilities.

"The key is not to over teach, but instead to help them find the inner skills we all have, but may have never have had a chance to practice,” he said.

RTÉ are looking to hear from people all over Ireland - whether you're a young couple, best friends going into business, retired folks, or renovating an old industrial space, they want to hear from you.

An application form to partake in the show can be found at: www.motive.submit.com/show/5

Build Your Own will air on RTÉ One in 2021.

Online Editors