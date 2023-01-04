RTÉ legend Dave Fanning says Gerry Ryan would be ‘cancelled’ if he were alive today

RTÉ legend Dave Fanning has said if Gerry Ryan were still alive, he would be “cancelled” by now.

The beloved broadcaster passed away in 2010 at the age of 53 and pal Dave has now confessed that ‘cancel culture’ would have definitely caught up with Gerry.

Speaking to The Times, Dave said: “I think he might have been in trouble over things he said. I think everybody knows that. He’d know himself.

“Would he be cancelled? Gerry would be cancelled so often it wouldn’t matter.”

The radio DJ criticised the new trend of ‘cancelling’ people, saying it “can f*** off” as he himself will put his “foot in it someday.”

He said “the new rules are frightening” but that the late Gerry would get away with what talked about on air.

“If Pat Kenny said one of the things that Gerry said, there’d be headlines. It’d be like Trump – if Biden said any of the things Trump says, it would be like, ‘What?’. But Trump is now the ‘Teflon Don’.

"He’s gone so far that he can’t be hit because he’s mad every day.

"Gerry was mad every day. The things he said on the radio were outrageous, but it was like, ‘It’s Gerry – move on.”

Last year, Dave told the Sunday World: “The old woke culture is pulling everybody back with a big lasso.

"Gerry wouldn’t have had any time for that. He would have helped us to break up the PC world that we live in, and I really miss that.”

RTÉ presenter Brenda Donohue has previously told the Irish Mirror how The Gerry Ryan show would toe the line.

"We did stuff that I think was like miles ahead and was very edgy.

“We did nude radio where we all pretended that we were doing the radio show in the nude. We played with that median and Gerry pushed it as far as he could,” she said.

One of the broadcasting legend’s greatest controversies was ‘Lambo’ – a reality show-type of radio programme that brought Gerry and Gay Byrne into the wilderness as they reviewed the SAS Survival Handbook.

Gerry said – live on air – that he had clubbed a lamb to death with a rock in a sock in an effort to eat it.

A garda inquiry and questions in the Dáil later revealed that the story had been exaggerated by the RTÉ DJ.

On the scandal, Brenda Donohue told the Irish Mirror: “I wasn’t around for Lambo but I can see how that would have appealed to his greater sense of understanding and entertainment with the shock value, whether you’re kind of saying well is he playing with the truth or not.”